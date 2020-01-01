Under Mwendwa Kenya will qualify for either World Cup or Olympic Games - Kanyi

The former coach for the women's national team has revealed confidence in the leadership of the current FKF president

Ex-Harambee Starlets head coach Richard Kanyi has stated will qualify for either the Olympic Games or the Women's World Cup if Nick Mwendwa secures a second term.

Harambee Starlets failed in their pursuit for a slot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after failing to beat Zambia in the two-legged qualifiers in November 2019.

Kanyi feels the support the women's team has enjoyed under the Mwendwa presidency is bound to bring future success.

“Women's football in Kenya has really changed in the last four years and we thank the president and his team as the fraternity of women's football,” Kanyi told Goal.

“We would go far as long as we get the support. What I think is at the end of the possible second term of Mwendwa we would make it either to the Olympic games or to the World Cup.”

Harambee Starlets won their maiden Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam last year.

Meanwhile, former Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca) deputy secretary-general Hamisi Shivachi has maintained he is still in the race to capture the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

“I’m very much in the race. Let nobody be deceived that I will bow out of this race. In fact, I’m strategising and restructuring before I roll out my intensive campaigns. I also want to reach out to all the delegates countrywide and seek votes,” Shivachi told The Star.

“Kenyan football requires an inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach to increase and establish the right structures in order to spur the growth and development of the game in the country.

“Having served in the Kefoca for years as the deputy secretary-general, I believe I have what it takes to lead the country's football national body.”

Finally, President Elly Kalekwa has called on FKF and to engage in dialogue in order to solve the controversy surrounding the suspended league.

“I think the dialogue between the two bodies will solve their differences without necessarily going to court. FKF, whom we respect, should not have interfered with the running of the league without consultations," Kalekwa told The Star.

“Now that no one is keen to cede ground, I call upon them to engage online and get a solution and chart the way forward. Court cases may take long and interrupt the football calendar.

“Clubs had invested millions in honouring matches and concluding the season means their efforts will go to waste. Others had a chance to win a trophy or escape relegation and ending the league without the blessings of the managers does not depict a good image in the eyes of potential sponsors.”

KPL in a joint move with Sugar moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal in an attempt to reverse FKF's cancellation of the league.