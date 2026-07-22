Real Madrid's interest in Michael Olise is no longer just transfer market chatter. But the path to the Bayern Munich winger remains littered with obstacles.

Earlier press reports confirmed that Olise wants to join Real Madrid after the 2026 World Cup, a desire that grew during the tournament thanks to the strong bond he built with France team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Germany's Bild reported a few days ago that Mbappe did more than talk up Real Madrid to Olise. He also told club president Florentino Perez of the Bayern winger's wish to move to Spain, stressing that the player would be an important addition to the sporting project.

Weighing in on those developments, Foot Mercato confirmed the deal runs into a first obstacle: an unannounced agreement between Florentino Perez and Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer, whereby neither would negotiate with a player from the other club before officially informing that club's management.

The outlet revealed: "For this reason, Real Madrid have so far not made official contact with Bayern Munich or with Olise and his representatives, and the negotiations are still far from the stage of official offers."

Bayern, for their part, are moving to keep the player. They want to extend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2029, while raising his annual salary from around 14 million euros to nearly 25 million euros, along with reassuring him about the club's sporting ambitions in the coming years. The website explained that Olise will meet Bayern's management in the coming period, after his return from the World Cup, to hear out the club's project before making his final decision.

Those talks are expected to determine whether the 24-year-old will officially request to leave this summer. Florentino Perez sees that step as an essential condition before submitting a major financial offer for the player, something he had already promised during his recent election campaign.

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