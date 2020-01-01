'Uncoachable' mistakes costing Posta Rangers in KPL - Omollo

The tactician is unhappy with the way some of his players are performing in top-tier assignments

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo states the 'uncoachable' mistakes are costing his team vital points in the Kenyan Premier League.

The Mailmen are currently on a poor run having lost three out of their last five matches, drawing the remaining two. As a result, Rangers have dropped to 11th position on the table with 30 points from the 23 games played. Last weekend, they lost 2-1 away to .

"We are not losing because we are not playing well, but it is because some of my defenders and goalkeepers are not taking their work seriously," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"Individual mistakes are costing us; those are mistakes that a coach cannot rectify. It just shows a lack of seriousness. The goals we are conceding come from schoolboy mistakes and it should be stopped; those are uncoachable mistakes that no coach can teach you on how to avoid them.

"If the players do not want to step up, then they will lose their positions."

The former international has hinted on making changes on this weekend's FKF assignment against at Afraha Stadium.

"I will give some players a chance this weekend when we play Gor Mahia; it is up to those players to show they are up to the task and grab the opportunity with both hands.

"As a coach, I have to make decisions, good decisions that will impact the team positively. If a player does not show he deserves a place in the team then I will not field him," Omollo concluded.

The match between Posta and Gor Mahia will be played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. Initially, the game had been scheduled to be hosted at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok before the late changes.

