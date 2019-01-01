Uncertainty surrounds Gor Mahia match as officials fail to show up for meeting

Gor Mahia officials did not attend an International Match Organizing Committee (IMOC) meeting to discuss Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup match.

A top source has revealed to Goal that only Football Kenya Federation officials attended the meeting, just three days before the Kenyan champions take on New Star from Cameroon in the first leg contest at the Kasarani Stadium.

“The meeting is mandatory but we are surprised that no official from Gor Mahia was present. Most of the officials also refused to pick calls so we don’t know exactly why they skipped the meeting.

“We don’t know how they will control the crowd now that they never attended the meeting to discuss on matters security and also book match venue. It is a disaster that can put them in big trouble with Caf if they get to know that they never attended the meeting,” the source told Goal.com.

The source has also revealed that Gor Mahia did not pay the police, who manned their match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the Caf Champions League. “They (Gor Mahia) only paid for the match venue because it was deducted from the gate collection. However, the security detail and those involved in branding for the match are yet to receive payment.”

The move to skip the meeting comes just hours after Caf banned two Gor Mahia players – Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango – and they will miss the match against New Star. The duo's absence is definitely a blow to coach Hassan Oktay, who is targeting qualification to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.