Uncertainty hovers over Kenya's Were, Makwatta as Zesco United set to offload more players

The Harambee Stars have seen their playtime reduced after Timu ya Ziko signed players to rival them before the season began

The future of Harambee Stars strikers Jesse Were and John Makwatta have been thrown into uncertainty after Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba confirmed two foreign players will be offloaded.

Were and Makwatta, unlike goalkeeper Ian Otieno, have seen their playtime reduced significantly this season and the recent signing of Chitiya Mususu is set to complicate matters for them even more.

"I am happy that we have signed a local player [Chitiya Mususu] especially that we are on a roadmap to reduce the number of foreign players to five. We still have two more to remove maybe by the end of the year," Mumamba told the club's website.

"Mususu is a young man that we can count on and we will definitely add value to the team. His presence will make the other players work even extra hard."

The Zambian coach went ahead to praise the former Napsa Stars striker as he detailed what his expectations of the star are.

"We are happy to have Mususu at the club," he added. "He is a player I once worked with at Zanaco when we signed him from Napsa Stars. He is a young player with a lot of years to play at the highest level.

"I expect him to bring competition to our striking force especially that we have been relying too much on Winston Kalengo and Enock Sakala to score goals for us. We need more firepower and more goals from our strikers."

When Mususu was signed, Zesco United technical chair Peter Mutale explained why they had to go for Mususu even though they had more strikers at their disposal.

"Mususu has the qualities of a striker that can score goals for our team," Mutale said then. "He had an impressive run at Zanaco and knows our league very well. His partnership with [Winston] Kalengo, [John] Makwatta, [Enock] Sakala and [Jesse] Were will surely deliver quality upfront.

"Our aim is to sign quality players because it’s the only quality that will bring success to the club."

The 26-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with Ndola-based Timu Ya Ziko.