Unbeaten run ends for Simba SC after faltering against Mwadui FC

The reigning champions were on a run of six matches without a loss but the latest setback does not affect their place at the top

Simba SC have suffered their first season loss after going down 1-0 to Mwadui FC at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Wednesday.

Gerald Mathias struck in the 33rd minute to surprise the Wekundu wa Msimbazi who had gone six matches without tasting a loss. The results mean Simba have now conceded three goals but their place at the top of the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) remain intact.

They have 18 points just two more than second-placed Kagera Sugar but Simba have played one fewer match compared to the Sugar Millers.

Ruvu Shooting's recorded a morale-boosting victory over Kinondoni Municipal Council FC. Santos Mazengo struck the only goal which gave them points, therefore, pushing them to third position.

Kagera Sugar's fine form got another huge boost at home after picking a 2-0 victory against their closest challengers hitherto Namungo FC.

A 12th-minute strike by Frank Ikobela and another 69th-minute goal by Yusuf Mhilu was enough to hand Namungo their third defeat after matchday eight.

Mtibwa Sugar's effort to get up and running got a boost after they managed a 2-1 win over Coastal Union. Dickson Mbekya and Jaffary Kibaya scored the Millers goals in the 20th and 56th minutes respectively before an own goal by Dickson Daud gave the visitors a goal.

Lipuli FC were another victorious side given their 2-1 home win over Polisi . Kenneth Masumbuko and Paul Nonga were the heroes for Lipuli while the Law Enforcers got their sole goal via Mohammed Mkopi's 41st-minute effort.

Singida United recorded a second straight loss after another home defeat to JKT Tanzania. Danny Lyanga and Adam Adam were the visitors' scorers in the 36th and 41st minutes respectively while Ramadhan Hashim scored United's goal in the 55th minute.

Singida United remain bottom-placed with just three points after nine matches while JKT are now sixth.