Unbeaten Kakamega Homeboyz fight back to share spoils with AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz have shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.

Kakamega Homeboyz - the only unbeaten side in the competition so far - had to fight hard to ensure the tussle ended in a draw after going down twice.

Eugene Mukangula opened the scoring for the home side in the 31st minute before Yema Mwana equalised for the league leaders four minutes before the half-time break.

Hard-fighting Leopards restored their lead in the 55th minute when Brian Wanyama struck. Five minutes after going down, Bernard Mwalala made a change for Homeboyz as he brought on Ali Bhai for Steven Wakanya.

The change re-energised the visitors, who restricted the Leopards to their own half and, in the 77th minute, got an equaliser courtesy of Michael Karamor's effort.

Meanwhile, at Mbaraki Stadium, Bandari won three points after beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0.

John Mwita scored the goal that handed the Dockers their fifth win of the season as they continue to look like a solid side under Rwandan coach, Andre Casa Mbungo.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka condemned struggling Vihiga United to a 2-0 defeat at Bukhungu Stadium.

Batoto ba Mungu won a spot-kick in the 30th minute when Joe Waithera was brought down and Lawrence Juma successfully took the penalty conversion responsibilities to give them the first-half lead.

Hansel Ochieng doubled the lead for the 2009 Premier League champions with an 85th-minute curling shot.

The home loss is a big blow for Vihiga Bullets, who are staring at possible relegation as their debut campaign in the top-tier continues to get rough.

Article continues below

Finally, Kariobangi Sharks and Talanta ended up sharing points after their game at Moi International Sports Complex ended in a 1-1 draw.

Michael Bodo struck for Talanta in the 70th minute, before the home side responded almost immediately when Felix Oluoch found the back of the net in the 75th minute.