Unbeatable Roman Burki! St. Louis City goalkeeper earns team a point against Colorado by making career-high 12 saves

On Saturday evening, St Louis City's Roman Burki made 12 saves against Colorado Rapids, a career high for the Swiss and the most in MLS this season.

Guzan tears MCL against NYCFC

Played 73 minutes despite injury

Out for 10 weeks minimum

WHAT HAPPENED? As St Louis City looked for its seventh win of the MLS season against the Rapids, Burki made a spectacular effort to keep the game level as it ended 1-1 on the night. Burki made the most saves in a single game in the entirety of his career (12) and also claimed the Man of the Match award for his astounding effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw helped St Louis City stay on top of the Western Conference over Seattle Sounders who won against Minnesota United thanks to a solitary goal scored by Albert Rusnak. However, the Toasted Raviolis now only lead the conference via goal difference.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? St Louis City next face off against Union Omaha in the US Open Cup at the Citypark, before they host Portland Timbers in MLS next weekend.

