Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images
Mohamed Saeed

'Unacceptable!' - Furious Michael Carrick takes responsibility for Manchester United's woeful performance and sends message to travelling fans

Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has delivered a scathing assessment of his team following a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como. The former midfielder offered a sincere apology to the travelling supporters after witnessing what he described as an unacceptable performance in Italy.

Advertisement

Carrick takes the blame for Como collapse

Carrick cut a frustrated figure following a night of Champions League misery, insisting he is the one who must answer for a result that has left the club reeling. United were dismantled by Cesc Fabregas’ side, falling behind inside two minutes as Nico Paz began a dominant individual display. The manager refused to hide behind excuses, telling reporters that the buck stops with him regarding the tactical failure and lack of fight shown by his players on the pitch.

Speaking to TNT Sports immediately after the final whistle, the Red Devils boss stated: "It was more than disappointing. I think everybody has got to take responsibility for that. I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance - that's where it stops. It stops with me and I'm absolutely fine with that. I accept that totally. But as a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say."

Apologies to the travelling Red Army

Carrick, who was seen holding his hands up in a gesture of apology toward the away end, expressed deep empathy for those who spent money to witness the one-sided affair. Despite a late consolation goal from substitute Joshua Zirkzee, the mood remained toxic as United became the first English side to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive European fixtures.

Carrick elaborated on his feelings toward the fans, saying: "I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be. For them to travel, I had to apologise for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them. There are no excuses at all. It is not acceptable. There was a lot going through my mind watching that. I always go over to the fans regardless. I was one of them. to spend your money and come and hope for something ... I feel for the fans for sure."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The manager also noted that he was personally angry with the display he witnessed from the touchline, stating: I'm angry, to be honest. My whole life is wrapped around this. I didn't like what I've seen tonight. I've not given my own position any thought."

Related Topics

Next matches
COM

COM

Serie A

24 Oct 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

25 Oct 2026

BOU

BOU

Questions over Old Trafford future

Inevitably, the scale of the defeat has led to questions regarding Carrick’s job security and whether he still retains the confidence of the Manchester United hierarchy. Under the new Ineos-led sporting structure, results like these are increasingly difficult to justify, especially given the significant investment in the squad during the summer window.

When asked directly about his status with the board, Carrick was dismissive of personal narratives, remarking: "It's not about me. It's about digesting the game and how it went. That is the most important thing right now. My whole life is wrapped around this. I didn't like what I've seen tonight. I've not given my own position any thought."

Advertisement

The manager concluded by reiterating his stance on the collective failure: "I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance. That's where it stops. It stops with me."

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.