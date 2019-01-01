Umtiti in Barcelona squad to face former club Lyon

The Blaugrana have been handed a timely boost as the Frenchman has been declared fit to travel with the rest of the team

Samuel Umtiti has recovered from a knee injury in time to join Barcelona's squad for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lyon.

Ernesto Valverde's men visit Groupama Stadium on Tuesday and will do so with France international Umtiti in tow after he was named in their 21-man travelling party.

The 25-year-old, who signed for the Liga champions from Lyon in 2016, rejoined training earlier this month but has not featured since the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on November 24.

Umtiti's availability is particularly timely with fellow centre-back Thomas Vermaelen ruled out due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

Vermaelen completed 90 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga but now joins Arthur (hamstring), Rafinha (knee) and Jasper Cillessen (calf) on the sidelines.

In a statement, Barca described the issue as a "muscle overload" and said a return date would be determined pending further assessment.

Clement Lenglet and Jeison Murillo are Valverde's other options to partner Gerard Pique in the heart of defence .

Lionel Messi, who scored one penalty and missed another against Valladolid, is included as expected alongside Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.