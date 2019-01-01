Umaru Kasumba: Zesco United striker targets Golden Boot in the first season

The former Sofapaka forward has revealed what he wants to achieve after joining the Zambian giants in July

Ugandan and Zesco United striker Umaru Kasumba has revealed his targets in Zambia's Super Division.

Kasumba joined Zesco United from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side in July and he is setting his eye on winning the Golden Boot at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The former SC Villa striker has already opened his goal account with the Ndola club after netting in the Caf preliminary match against Green Mamba of Eswatini.

“I want to be the leading scorer in the Zambian premier league in my first season and I believe with my hard work and determination I can achieve it,” Kasumba is quoted by Football 256.com.

The forward believes his move from the KPL to Faz Super Division is a good one for his career growth. He scored 17 goals for Sofapaka last season and finished third on the top scorers' sheet after Enosh Ochieng of and Allan Wanga of Kakamega .

Ochieng scored 21 goals while Wanga netted 18.

“The move to Zesco United was so good for me since it’s a big club with big ambitions which will help take my career to the next level,” Kasumba continued.

Kasumba will battle with Kenyan striker Jesse Were for starting berths at the Team ya Ziko. Were has established himself as an undisputable starter upfront under coach George Lwandamina.