Umaru Kasumba see off Allan Wanga and Whyvonne Isuza to bag April's best player award

The former SC Villa striker has been in sensational form for Sofapaka this season with 17 goals thus far

striker Umaru Kasumba has been named SJAK April Player of the Month.

Kasumba beat AFC ' Whyvonne Isuza, ' Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga of Kakamega to the prize.

He received 23 points while Isuza came a close second with 21. Wanga was third with 16 while Enosh Ochieng picked up 10 votes.

Kasumba was in fine form in April, scoring seven times as Sofapaka kept in touch with Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions .

In April Kasumba scored two doubles; in Sofapaka's 2-0 win over Zoo FC at Kericho Green Stadium and in the 2-2 draw against . He was also responsible in handing Batoto ba Mungu a 1-0 win over before scoring in the 1-1 draw against .

He also scored to give the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions a 1-0 win over .

He has now won the award twice this season, a record also enjoyed by Sony Sugar's captain Enock Agwanda.

Peter Thiong'o of Homeboyz won the award in December, 's Abdallah Hassan received it in January and Justin Ndikumana, the Sofapaka Burundian goalkeeper, won the award in March.

The award ceremony was held at Eastleigh Secondary School on May 24, where Sofapaka hold their training sessions.

Wanga, Kasumba and Ochieng are also the leading candidates to scoop the KPL Golden Boot award at the end of the season, having scored 18, 17 and 16 goals respectively.