Umaru Kasumba rescues Sofapaka from resilient Nzoia Sugar

Sofapaka had to wait until deep into the second half to level the score in Bungoma

Umaru Kasumba's solitary goal rescued a point for against at Sudi Stadium as the two sides fought to a 1-1 draw in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Kasumba’s 77th-minute strike ensured that Batoto ba Mungu did not come out of Sudi Stadium empty-handed against the Sugar Millers who were buoyed by their last win over .

Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the 28th minute from the spot after Stephen Etyang was brought down by Mousa Omar.

Sofapaka’s relentless attacks on Nzoia Sugar bore fruits when Ugandan striker Kasumba found the net inside the final quarter of the match. The two dropped points by Sofapaka means they have lost some more ground on the title race as they will remain third on the log.

Gor Mahia still lead the pack with eight more points than second-placed .

Meanwhile, Posta managed to stop Kakamega at Kenyatta Stadium as they forced a 0-0 draw.

Going into the match, Kakamega Homeboyz were in good form, having scored eight goals and conceded none in their last three matches against Nzoia Sugar, and .

On the other hand, had picked up five points from draws against Bandari, and a win against .

The Mailmen will face Western Stima on May 22 while Kakamega Homeboyz will entertain at Awendo on the same day.

Sofapaka will host Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium and Nzoia Sugar will be at home again, this time to welcome .