Umaru Kasumba rescues Sofapaka from resilient Nzoia Sugar
Umaru Kasumba's solitary goal rescued a point for Sofapaka against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium as the two sides fought to a 1-1 draw in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match.
Kasumba’s 77th-minute strike ensured that Batoto ba Mungu did not come out of Sudi Stadium empty-handed against the Sugar Millers who were buoyed by their last win over Gor Mahia.
Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the 28th minute from the spot after Stephen Etyang was brought down by Mousa Omar.
Sofapaka’s relentless attacks on Nzoia Sugar bore fruits when Ugandan striker Kasumba found the net inside the final quarter of the match. The two dropped points by Sofapaka means they have lost some more ground on the title race as they will remain third on the log.
Gor Mahia still lead the pack with eight more points than second-placed Bandari.
Meanwhile, Posta Rangers managed to stop Kakamega Homeboyz at Kenyatta Stadium as they forced a 0-0 draw.
Going into the match, Kakamega Homeboyz were in good form, having scored eight goals and conceded none in their last three matches against Nzoia Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks and Western Stima.
On the other hand, Posta Rangers had picked up five points from draws against Bandari, Vihiga United and a win against Ulinzi Stars.
The Mailmen will face Western Stima on May 22 while Kakamega Homeboyz will entertain Sony Sugar at Awendo on the same day.
Sofapaka will host Chemelil Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium and Nzoia Sugar will be at home again, this time to welcome KCB.