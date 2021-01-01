Umaru Kasumba: Bandari seal signing of former Sofapaka striker

The former Sofapaka striker has finally returned to the Kenyan league after signing for the Dockers in the Coastal town

FKF Premier League side Bandari have confirmed the signing of free-agent striker Umaru Kasumba.

The Ugandan forward is making a return to the Kenyan top-flight but his new club the Dockers have not revealed the length of the contract the player signed.

“We are pleased to confirm that striker Umaru [Kasumba] has agreed to join us and he is ready to play, and don’t be surprised to see him line up for us in the league match against Wazito FC today [Saturday],” Bandari confirmed his arrival on social media pages.

Kasumba starred in the Kenyan league two seasons ago and scored 17 times to earn himself the top scorer tag. The impressive moved earned him a move to Zambia's Zesco United but he struggled to displace Kenya Jesse Were as the team's main striker.

He has been without a club for close to a year and will battle for first-team opportunities alongside Congolese Yema Mwana and John Mwita and he becomes the second player to be signed by the Dockers in the mini-transfer window after defender Felly Mulumba, who rejoined the club and has already played two matches so far.

His arrival at the club comes two days after their coach Casa Mbungo and forward William Wadri were named the best for the month of February in the FKF league.

Mbungo guided Bandari to four wins in as many matches in the month to claim the award ahead of his Bidco United tactician Anthony Akhulia after he began the month with a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii grounds before humbling AFC Leopards 2-1 in the subsequent match at the Mbaraki Grounds.

The Coastal-based side then floored Vihiga United in their third match after smashing five unanswered goals and shot down Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in the final match of the month.

Article continues below

Akhulia on the other hand led Bidco to four wins but their goal returns were inferior to that of Bandari who scored ten and conceded once. The league debutants narrowly edged Posta Rangers 1-0 in their first match of the month before flooring Zoo Kericho 2-0 in their second encounter at the Green Stadium in Kericho.

The Thika-based club put up a spirited fight to beat Mathare United 2-1 at Kasarani Stadium in the third duel and replicated a similar result in their final match against Tusker.

Mbungo became the third tactician to be decorated this season after KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno and Wazito’s Francis Kimanzi who were named as the December and January coaches of the month respectively and the Rwandese national walked home with a customised trophy and a Ksh 50,000 from the league organisers.