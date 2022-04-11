Umar Sadiq: Nigeria striker scores as Almeria blow away Ponferradina

Umar Sadiq was on target as Almeria saw off Ponferradina 3-0 in Monday’s Segunda Division encounter.

The Nigeria international gave the hosts a first-half lead before Arnau Puigmal and Inigo Eguaras wrapped up victory for Rubi’s side.

Chasing their first win after six matches in all competitions, Los Blanquiazules travelled to Estadio Mediterraneo - gunning for victory.

Nevertheless, it was the hosts who made their intention to win clear from the very first minute.

That paid off in the 16th minute as Sadiq found his way past Adri Castellano before firing the ball past Amir Abedzadeh.

Rojiblancos had several opportunities to increase their lead but they were poor in front of goal.

For Los Blanquiazules, they rarely threatened as they appeared comfortable defending and relying on counter-attacks - which did not produce any meaningful outcome.

Almeria maintained their dominance in the second half and that helped them score the second goal eight minutes before the hour mark through Puigmal.

In the 91st minute, Eguaras made it three for Rubi’s men after he was teed up by Curro Sanchez.

Sadiq - who now boasts 16 goals in the 2021-22 campaign - was in action from start to finish, whereas, England youth international of Ghanaian background Arvin Appiah was subbed off for Jose Carlos Lazo in the 74th minute.

Thanks to this result, Almeria regained the second position in the log having accrued 66 points from 35 matches. As things stand, only one point separates them from leaders Eibar.

For Ponferradina, they remain in the eighth position with 51 points from the same number of outings.

Speaking to the club website, manager Rubi is not carried away by the result. Instead, he is looking forward to the next outing.



"Today is one of those days that cut the euphoria because we have to start preparing for Saturday's game, which we have had two days less than the rival,” he told the media.

Next up for Sadiq and his team is a trip to Estadio Jose Zorrilla where they will square up against Real Valladolid on April 16.