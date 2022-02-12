Umar Sadiq: Nigeria striker propels Almeria past Malaga

Almeria recorded a 1-0 away victory over Malaga in Saturday’s Segunda Division fixture with Umar Sadiq scoring the only goal.

In the keenly contested affair staged at the Estadio La Rosaleda, the Nigeria international’s second half helped Rojiblancos pick all points.

Having defeated Ibiza 2-0 their last time out, Almeria travelled to the Andalusian city in a bid to extend their winning streak against the White and Blues - who are yet to win any of their last five matches in all competitions.

Despite a promising start, chances were few for both teams as they went into the half time break without success upfront.

Almeria found the breakthrough eight minutes into the second half through the Super Eagle who put the ball past goalkeeper Dani Barrio thanks to an assist from Francisco Portillo.

That goal was a reality check for the hosts who paid dearly for their profligacy in front of goal.

Sadiq could have completed his brace in the 75th minute but he was denied by a smart save from Barrio who punched the ball away to safety.

At the end of 90 minutes, Almeria emerged victorious to boost their aspirations of qualifying for the Spanish elite division at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sadiq, who has now found the net on ten occasions from 22 appearances, was in action from start to finish.

For Malaga, Senegalese striker Sekou Gassama - who is on loan from Real Valladolid - was introduced for Roberto Fernandez with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, Morocco's duo of Haitam Abaida and Hicham as well as Mali's Moussa Diarra plus Issa Fomba were not considered for action by manager Natxo Gonzalez.

Thanks to this result, Almeria remain second in the Spanish second tier log having accrued 52 points from 27 outings so far, with Malaga sitting in distant 16th from the same number of matches.

Sadiq, who was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – where they crashed out in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia – would be aiming to continue his fine goalscoring form when his team welcome Mirandes to Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos on February 20.