Ulinzi Stars win over Mount Kenya United in 2018/19 season nullified by KPL

The result has been declared null and void following a complaint tabled at the end of last season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) has annulled ’ 4-0 win over Mount United at Afraha Stadium last season.

After reviewing a complaint made by Kakamega , the league managing body has judged it was illegal for the match to be played after the designated final day of the season.

The match had huge effects on the Golden Boot race where Homeboyzs striker Allan Wanga and Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng were fighting for the award.

Ochieng went on to score a hat-trick in the match to take his tally to 20 but with the latest rule, his tally was reduced to 17.

“The claimant [Kakamega Homeboyz], therefore, sought the following reliefs; a declaration the match between Ulinzi Stars FC vs FC which was to be played on 29th May 2019 at 2 pm is forfeited,” Kakamega Homeboyz’s petition read in part.

“A declaration the replayed match on June 2, 2019, between Ulinzi Stars FC vs Mount Kenya United FC was, unfair, a violation of the rules of Kenyan football 1998 and therefore illegally rescheduled. Finally, a declaration the replayed match on June 2, 2019, between Ulinzi Stars FC vs Mount Kenya United FC is nullified.”

KPL found Kakamega Homeboyz claims legitimate and ruled accordingly.

“The Tribunal finds merit in the case and does hold the rescheduling of the match between Ulinzi Stars FC versus Mount Kenya United FC was illegal, null and void. The result and scores therein are thus annulled,” KPL said in a statement in possession of Goal.

“The match was supposed to be declared a forfeiture due to the delay by Mount Kenya United FC and Ulinzi Stars FC are awarded three points and two goals as provided for under Rule 3.8 of the Rules of Kenyan Football, 1998.

“It is further ordered as follows; the scores of the rescheduled match played on June 2, 2019, between Ulinzi Stars FC vs Mount Kenya United FC are null and void. Ulinzi Stars FC are awarded three points and two goals.”

Article continues below

The judgement now means Umaru Kasumba, Wanga and Ochieng all scored 17 goals last season. Ochieng has already been awarded by the Sports Journalists Association (Sjak) as the winner of the Golden Boot for last season.

With a reduction of two goals, the Soldiers drop to 10th on the log with 45 points.