‘Ulinzi Stars will proudly take a point from Gor Mahia’ – Nyangweso

The Soldiers coach is happy to have snatched a draw against K’Ogalo in a league match played at Kisumu Stadium

coach Benjamin Nyangweso has stated he will proudly take a point from their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against played at Kisumu Stadium on Saturday.

The Soldiers restricted the Kenyan champions from getting a win as they held out for a 0-0 draw and coach Nyangweso now says the point was a plus for his team.

“We wanted to win the match but it did not happen and getting a draw from the game is just a plus for my side,” Nyangweso told Goal after the match.

“We all know Gor Mahia have good players and remember how difficult it can be to beat them in Kisumu, they have not lost a match here for a while, and coming here to pick a draw is a good result for my side, I am happy with the draw.”

Asked on how he felt in the closing stages when his keeper Timothy Otieno dropped the ball in the danger zone, Nyangweso responded: “It could have been painful to concede and lose a match at the last minutes and because of a blunder from my keeper.

“My heart almost stopped to beat because it could have been a very costly blunder, but I am happy the defenders moved in quickly to help the keeper clear the ball.”

On his part, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack praised Ulinzi Stars for their defensive display which denied his side the chance to score goals.

“We only created one chance because Ulinzi Stars decided to play a defensive game,” Polack said.

“Our decision making was very poor and Ulinzi Stars opted for a defensive game which proved difficult for my side to break down, but did we lose, no, I think we got a point and it is something we can take from such a difficult situation.”