Ulinzi Stars will not be easy for Sofapaka FC - Baraza

The 45-year-old believes Batoto ba Mungu have to dig deep to stand a chance of getting a win against the Soldiers

head coach John Baraza believes it will not be easy to defeat this weekend in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match to be played at Narok Stadium.

Batoto ba Mungu are aiming at bouncing back from the 2-1 loss against AFC last weekend. The 45-year-old coach has singled out the Soldiers' form for praise, which he believes will play a part in Saturday's game.

"It is going to be a tough match for us, we know Ulinzi Stars are a good side, they are currently on a good league form and thus it is not going to be an easy duel," Baraza is quoted by the club's website.

"Ulinzi Stars are difficult and tricky side to face. They are clinical at goal and any mistake they get to punish their opponents."

The tactician is, however, optimistic of emerging victorious owing to the attitude the players have shown during the training sessions after Saturday's defeat against the 13-time champions.

"Yes, we have been doing well since resuming our training session on Tuesday. I feel the boys have really prepared well for this match and they are going to do well on Saturday," Baraza concluded.

"It is one match that we are going to give our best. We shall go into the tie with one aim, that is to bag the three points."

Ulinzi won their last match against Kisumu All-Stars 3-2.