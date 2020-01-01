Ulinzi Stars will miss Wamalwa against Tusker FC - Nyangweso

The towering striker has netted seven goals for the Soldiers this season in the top tier

coach Benjamin Nyangweso admits he will miss the services of striker Oscar Wamalwa in Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against FC at Ruaraka Grounds.

The towering attacker is suspended after accumulating a total of five yellow cards this season, leaving Enosh Ochieng as the main source of goals for the four-time league champions.

The tactician is, however, confident of getting players who can do the job and help the team get maximum points.

"It is every coach's wish to have his best players available during matchdays," Nyangweso told Goal on Friday.

"I could have loved to have [Wamalwa] against Tusker because it is a crucial game that every team intends to win. However, it will not be the case and it is definitely a blow, we will miss him.

"However, his absence has given another player an opportunity to show what he is capable of doing."

The Soldiers are aiming at getting maximum points but the coach admits the match is not going to be a walk in the park.

"Tusker are a good side, and we are equally a good team and the match is unpredictable. We will give our best and hope to get maximum points and continue rising on the table," Nyangweso concluded.

Ulinzi are currently fourth after accumulating 35 points and will hope to add more on Sunday in a match that will kick-off at 14:00.