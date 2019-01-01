Ulinzi Stars will hit form when KPL season starts - Nyangweso

The Ulinzi Stars coach is confident his players will hit the ground running when the new Kenya domestic season starts

are ready for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, head coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes.

They played their first friendly match against and lost 2-1 at Ruaraka on July 31, but Nyangweso was satisfied with the readiness of his charges despite the result.

“At the moment we are at 75 – 80% ready and whatever remains to be worked on, especially the finishing, will be worked on and I am confident by the time we start the season we will be in top form,” Nyangweso told the club's website.

The tactician went on to explain why the 2-1 loss does not count so match when the new KPL season starts on August 31.

“At this point in time we do not focus so much on the result. We lost the game but what I wanted to see more is the coordination in the team and I can say they played well," he added.

"I wanted to see the transition from defence and also getting back in position after the attack and I think I am satisfied so far, though being four weeks before the season starts, we still have work to do."

Article continues below

Another two friendly matches have been lined up for the Soldiers - they will face on August 3 before clashing with Wazito five days later.

The 2010 KPL champions will open the new season with a match against KPL newbies Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on August 31.