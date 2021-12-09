AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

AFC Leopards will be hosting Posta Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Nyayo Stadium in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The former champions collected four points from their opening two league matches, but since then it has been back-to-back defeats, the recent one being away to Bidco United where they fell by a solitary goal.

The match against the Stanley Okumbi-led charges presents another opportunity for Ingwe t end their misery.

Game AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers Date Thursday, December 9, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince

Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems will be optimistic about getting points against the unpredictable Rangers in front of their fans.

The 13-time champions are rebuilding and have been playing good football, but getting the ball in the back of the net has been a problem.

Without established players, it has not been easy, but the fans might cheer the team to victory.

Probable XI: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi

Position Posta Rangers Goalkeepers Kelvin Opiyo, Jairus Adira, Samuel Njau Defenders Sammy Imbuye, Michael Apudo, Kennedy Odhiambo, David Ochieng, Sammy Meja Midfielders Victor Majid, Caleb Olilo, Brian Marita, Eliud Lokuwam, Vincent Wasambo, Francis Nambute, Bernard Ondiek, Dinken Mwema Forwards Victor Ndinya, Chrispinus Onyango, Joshua Nyatini

Rangers have been unpredictable this season, collecting points when less expected and losing when they should win.

They have so far managed to get 10 points from the six matches they have played, after three wins, a draw and two losses.

"Leopards are a good test to my boys, we are not going to take them for granted despite their poor form," Okumbi told GOAL ahead of the match.

Probable XI: Opiyo, Imbuye, Apudo, Odhiambo, Ochieng, Majid, Olilo, Wasambo, Lokuwam, Onyango, Marita