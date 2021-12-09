AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be hosting Posta Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Nyayo Stadium in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.
The former champions collected four points from their opening two league matches, but since then it has been back-to-back defeats, the recent one being away to Bidco United where they fell by a solitary goal.
The match against the Stanley Okumbi-led charges presents another opportunity for Ingwe t end their misery.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers
|Date
|Thursday, December 9, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa
|Midfielders
|Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe
|Forwards
|Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince
Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems will be optimistic about getting points against the unpredictable Rangers in front of their fans.
The 13-time champions are rebuilding and have been playing good football, but getting the ball in the back of the net has been a problem.
Without established players, it has not been easy, but the fans might cheer the team to victory.
Probable XI: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi
|Position
|Posta Rangers
|Goalkeepers
|Kelvin Opiyo, Jairus Adira, Samuel Njau
|Defenders
|Sammy Imbuye, Michael Apudo, Kennedy Odhiambo, David Ochieng, Sammy Meja
|Midfielders
|Victor Majid, Caleb Olilo, Brian Marita, Eliud Lokuwam, Vincent Wasambo, Francis Nambute, Bernard Ondiek, Dinken Mwema
|Forwards
|Victor Ndinya, Chrispinus Onyango, Joshua Nyatini
Rangers have been unpredictable this season, collecting points when less expected and losing when they should win.
They have so far managed to get 10 points from the six matches they have played, after three wins, a draw and two losses.
"Leopards are a good test to my boys, we are not going to take them for granted despite their poor form," Okumbi told GOAL ahead of the match.
Probable XI: Opiyo, Imbuye, Apudo, Odhiambo, Ochieng, Majid, Olilo, Wasambo, Lokuwam, Onyango, Marita
Match Preview
Spoils were shared in the recent meeting between the sides, but prior to that 0-0 match, Ingwe had managed to collect a 2-1 win.
In the last five league meetings, Leopards have managed to get three wins while the Mailmen have managed just one with the remaining game ending in a stalemate.
This season, it has not been well for the financially troubled Ingwe who have managed to get just four points from the seven matches they have played, while their opponents have managed to get 10 from six.
Ingwe are languishing in the drop zone as Rangers enjoy tenth position on the table.