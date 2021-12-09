AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Seth Willis
AFC Leopards.

Ingwe will be aiming at ending their five-match losing streak on Thursday afternoon against the Mailmen

AFC Leopards will be hosting Posta Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Nyayo Stadium in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The former champions collected four points from their opening two league matches, but since then it has been back-to-back defeats, the recent one being away to Bidco United where they fell by a solitary goal.

The match against the Stanley Okumbi-led charges presents another opportunity for Ingwe t end their misery.

Game AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers
Date Thursday, December 9, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE

Squads & Team News

PositionAFC Leopards squad
Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia
Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa
Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe
Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince

Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems will be optimistic about getting points against the unpredictable Rangers in front of their fans.

The 13-time champions are rebuilding and have been playing good football, but getting the ball in the back of the net has been a problem.

Without established players, it has not been easy, but the fans might cheer the team to victory.

Probable XI: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi

PositionPosta Rangers
Goalkeepers Kelvin Opiyo, Jairus Adira, Samuel Njau
Defenders Sammy Imbuye, Michael Apudo, Kennedy Odhiambo, David Ochieng, Sammy Meja
Midfielders Victor Majid, Caleb Olilo, Brian Marita, Eliud Lokuwam, Vincent Wasambo, Francis Nambute, Bernard Ondiek, Dinken Mwema
Forwards Victor Ndinya, Chrispinus Onyango, Joshua Nyatini

Rangers have been unpredictable this season, collecting points when less expected and losing when they should win.

They have so far managed to get 10 points from the six matches they have played, after three wins, a draw and two losses.

"Leopards are a good test to my boys, we are not going to take them for granted despite their poor form," Okumbi told GOAL ahead of the match.

Probable XI: Opiyo, Imbuye, Apudo, Odhiambo, Ochieng, Majid, Olilo, Wasambo, Lokuwam, Onyango, Marita

Match Preview

Spoils were shared in the recent meeting between the sides, but prior to that 0-0 match, Ingwe had managed to collect a 2-1 win.

In the last five league meetings, Leopards have managed to get three wins while the Mailmen have managed just one with the remaining game ending in a stalemate.

This season, it has not been well for the financially troubled Ingwe who have managed to get just four points from the seven matches they have played, while their opponents have managed to get 10 from six.

Ingwe are languishing in the drop zone as Rangers enjoy tenth position on the table.