Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will seek to seal the double over Ulinzi Stars when the two sides clash again in an FKF Premier League fixture at ASK Showground in Nakuru on Wednesday.

The two sides clashed in the first round meeting on Saturday at Ruaraka grounds with the Brewers emerging 2-0 winners after goals from second-half substitutes Jackson Macharia and Shami Kibwana.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker Date Wednesday, February 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, Antonio Abwao, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars midfielder John Kago has blamed the team’s defeat against Tusker on missed chances but he has promised three points at home.

“We played well and dominated in the first half. We tried to push in the second half but they got their chances and scored,” Kago told the club’s social media pages. “We were unable to recover from that though we tried to the final whistle.

“It will not be easy when they come to Nakuru because we need the three points and I urge my teammates to give their all. We know this is just a hiccup and very soon we will get ourselves out of the bad patch.

“We will continue pushing and I believe good results will stream in.”

Kago’s sentiments have been echoed by coach Benjamin Nyangweso, who has promised to earn revenge against the Brewers.

“We did well against them in Nairobi but we failed to take our chances and they got two chances and turned them into goals,” Nyangweso told GOAL. “We want to earn revenge against them and that is what we will go for.”

Nyangweso handed new boy Antonio Abwao a starting role in the first meeting and the player will likely keep his spot after impressing, while goalkeeper James Saruni is a sure bet to start.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Abwao, Kago, Barasa.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Christopher Oruchum, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim, David Majak and John Ngujuna.

The last meeting at Ruaraka saw the defending champions register their third straight win in the top-flight and Kibwana, who scored his fourth of the season, is expecting a tough game against the Soldiers on Wednesday.

“We must respect them [Ulinzi Stars] because definitely they will come hard and will not accept to lose a second time,” Kibwana told the club’s official website ahead of the game.

“For us, we must ensure we have consistency and push harder. We know the incentive of winning is moving higher in the table and that is what we are after. We started the season badly but now there is cohesion and the confidence in the team is really high.”

Tusker coach Robert Matano will have his full squad to pick from, with goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who has kept five clean sheets from the last five matches, set to start between the sticks.

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Sakari, Mbugua, Oruchum, Momanyi, Senaji, Zakayo, Ouma, Joshua, Majak, Njuguna.