Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Kenyan champions Tusker will shift focus to defending the FKF Premier League title as they return to action with an away game against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Wednesday.

The Brewers did not play when the top-flight resumed under the caretaker committee last weekend as they were involved in the Caf Confederation Cup where they got bundled out by CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on a 1-0 aggregate defeat.

Tusker drew 0-0 with the North African side in the first leg meeting at Nyayo Stadium but suffered a 1-0 defeat in the return leg at Stade Taieb Mhiri to exit the competition at the play-off stage.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker Date Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars suffered defeat in their last league assignment before the two-week break and they will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways.

The Soldiers head coach Ken Simiyu is confident the break gave them enough time to rectify some of the mistakes they were committing.

“It was an abrupt break but a very important one for us, because we have worked on the mistakes that led to our defeat against Wazito and are now ready to start off again with a win against Tusker,” Simiyu told GOAL.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Boraafya, Simuyu, Masita.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker will head back to league action after the disappointing exit from the Confederation Cup.

The Brewers will be keen to defend the title they wrestled from Gor Mahia last season but they will have to improve on their performance.

Probable XI for Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Momanyi, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.