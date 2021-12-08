Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenyan champions Tusker will shift focus to defending the FKF Premier League title as they return to action with an away game against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Wednesday.
The Brewers did not play when the top-flight resumed under the caretaker committee last weekend as they were involved in the Caf Confederation Cup where they got bundled out by CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on a 1-0 aggregate defeat.
Tusker drew 0-0 with the North African side in the first leg meeting at Nyayo Stadium but suffered a 1-0 defeat in the return leg at Stade Taieb Mhiri to exit the competition at the play-off stage.
|Game
|Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker
|Date
|Wednesday, December 8, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche.
|Midfielders
|Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu.
|Forwards
|Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.
Ulinzi Stars suffered defeat in their last league assignment before the two-week break and they will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways.
The Soldiers head coach Ken Simiyu is confident the break gave them enough time to rectify some of the mistakes they were committing.
“It was an abrupt break but a very important one for us, because we have worked on the mistakes that led to our defeat against Wazito and are now ready to start off again with a win against Tusker,” Simiyu told GOAL.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Boraafya, Simuyu, Masita.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
Tusker will head back to league action after the disappointing exit from the Confederation Cup.
The Brewers will be keen to defend the title they wrestled from Gor Mahia last season but they will have to improve on their performance.
Probable XI for Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Momanyi, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.
Match Preview
Last season, it was Tusker who carried the bragging rights from the fixture as they beat Ulinzi Stars home and away.
In the first meeting, the Brewers registered a 1-0 win before they thumped them 4-1 in the second-round meeting.
In the last six matches between the two sides, Tusker have the upper hand as they have won two matches, drawn three, and lost one. Ulinzi’s last win against the Brewers came in 2019 when they secured a 1-0 win but the second round meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
While Ulinzi are lying seventh on the 18-team table with 12 points from seven matches, Tusker are placed 12th with six points from five outings.