Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be looking to seal a double over the Soldiers and also clinch the ticket to Caf Champions League football next season

Tusker will need a win from their FKF Premier League fixture against Ulinzi Stars to earn Caf Champions League qualification for next season.

The Brewers, who last took part in continental football in 2016, will receive the ticket as per the Football Kenya Federation directive if they get a win against the army side in a match set for Nakuru's ASK Showground on Wednesday.

With the FKF indicating the team at the top of the table by the end of June 30 will be the country’s flagbearers for the lucrative competition, Tusker have the best chance since a win will push them to 47 points, while second-placed KCB will reach 46 points if they beat Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka grounds, also on Wednesday.

If Tusker lose and KCB win their fixture, then the Bankers, led by former international Zedekiah Otieno, will earn the Champions League spot for the first time in the club’s history.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker Date Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes - KTN Burudani FKF Facebook Page

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonaventure Muchika, John Njuguna and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni has called on his teammates to make sure they continue with their recent fine run when they face the Brewers.

“[In our next game], we are playing the current league leaders [Tusker], and we will continue doing what we have done in the last four matches since the resumption of football,” Saruni said.

“We know it won’t be an easy game but we’ll do our best to win that game. We want to take one match at a time and see how it all unfolds.”

The Soldiers are yet to lose in their last two matches in the top-flight.

Probable XI Ulinzi Stars: Saruni (GK), Birgen, Mwale, Omondi, Khasambuli, Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Kago, Khandoro, Shambi, Masuta.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Michael Wanjala.

Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano will have his full squad to pick from knowing a win will give them continental football next season.

The veteran tactician is confident they will cross the finish line and has called on his players to stay focused and see off the Soldiers.

“It is just one game and what we need is three points, I know my boys are ready and they know what is at stake,” Matano told Goal. “We will strive to finish the job and get the ticket.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Wanjala (GK), Ambunya, Miseh, Oruchum, Asike, Namanda, Sempala, Otieno, Meja, Onyango, and Zakayo.