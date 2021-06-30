Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will need a win from their FKF Premier League fixture against Ulinzi Stars to earn Caf Champions League qualification for next season.
The Brewers, who last took part in continental football in 2016, will receive the ticket as per the Football Kenya Federation directive if they get a win against the army side in a match set for Nakuru's ASK Showground on Wednesday.
With the FKF indicating the team at the top of the table by the end of June 30 will be the country’s flagbearers for the lucrative competition, Tusker have the best chance since a win will push them to 47 points, while second-placed KCB will reach 46 points if they beat Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka grounds, also on Wednesday.
If Tusker lose and KCB win their fixture, then the Bankers, led by former international Zedekiah Otieno, will earn the Champions League spot for the first time in the club’s history.
|Game
|Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker
|Date
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes - KTN Burudani
|FKF Facebook Page
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche.
|Midfielders
|Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu.
|Forwards
|Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonaventure Muchika, John Njuguna and Oscar Wamalwa.
Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni has called on his teammates to make sure they continue with their recent fine run when they face the Brewers.
“[In our next game], we are playing the current league leaders [Tusker], and we will continue doing what we have done in the last four matches since the resumption of football,” Saruni said.
“We know it won’t be an easy game but we’ll do our best to win that game. We want to take one match at a time and see how it all unfolds.”
The Soldiers are yet to lose in their last two matches in the top-flight.
Probable XI Ulinzi Stars: Saruni (GK), Birgen, Mwale, Omondi, Khasambuli, Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Kago, Khandoro, Shambi, Masuta.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Michael Wanjala.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|
George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker coach Robert Matano will have his full squad to pick from knowing a win will give them continental football next season.
The veteran tactician is confident they will cross the finish line and has called on his players to stay focused and see off the Soldiers.
“It is just one game and what we need is three points, I know my boys are ready and they know what is at stake,” Matano told Goal. “We will strive to finish the job and get the ticket.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Wanjala (GK), Ambunya, Miseh, Oruchum, Asike, Namanda, Sempala, Otieno, Meja, Onyango, and Zakayo.
Match Preview
While Ulinzi Stars under coach Benjamin Nyangweso drew their last league match 0-0 against Sofapaka, Tusker secured a 2-1 victory against Western Stima.
During the first round meeting, Tusker won the tie 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds, while last season, Ulinzi Stars won the first meeting 1-0 before they drew 1-1 in the return fixture.
In 2019, the teams shared points on two occasions, drawing 0-0 in the first meeting before a 1-1 draw in the second round duel.
While the Brewers are on top of the 18-team table with 44 points from 21 matches, Ulinzi are placed eighth on the log with 28 points from 20 matches.