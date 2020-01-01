Ulinzi Stars vs Mathare United FKF Premier League fixture postponed

The federation has confirmed the postponement of two matches which were planned for Wednesday

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the postponement of two matches which were set to take place in midweek.

After a successful start to the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday and Sunday, FKF has confirmed the match pitting against , and the vs Zoo FC match will not be played as planned on Wednesday.

A statement obtained by Goal confirmed the postponement: “The midweek fixtures between Gor Mahia vs Zoo and Ulinzi Stars vs Mathare United have been postponed.”

Ulinzi Stars have also confirmed the latest development by stating: "Kindly note that our game against Mathare United FC has been postponed. We were originally scheduled to play the 2008 league champs on Wednesday, December 2. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

While the Gor Mahia vs Zoo postponement might not raise eyebrows because the champions are preparing for their return leg match of the Caf Champion League against APR of Rwanda, there is no clear reason as to why the Ulinzi and Mathare match has been called off.

Ulinzi, Mathare United, and Zoo are some of the ‘rebel’ clubs which have refused to endorse the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes, and this could be the reason for the postponement of the match between Ulinzi and Mathare United.

The Kenyan league resumed on Saturday after nine months in the cold owing to the coronavirus pandemic as AFC beat 2-1 in the first match to open the season at Kasarani stadium.

With fans banned from watching matches, AFC Leopards were the first to arrive at the match venue with Tusker, and in hand to receive the teams was FKF president Nick Mwendwa, who was happy to see the return of football.

“I am happy for the players and the teams, now they can play and do what they like doing most, playing football, and now they can earn from the sport,” Mwendwa told Goal.

It was Sudanese import David Majak who grabbed the first goal of the new campaign, after he took advantage of a misunderstanding between AFC Leopards defenders, to stab home from close range.

However, the lead was short-lived as Ingwe drew level courtesy of captain Robinson Kamura, who drilled home a low effort before Elvis Rupia made sure they left the pitch with maximum points after sending the Tusker keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

In other matches played on Saturday, Kakamega edged out promoted side 1-0 while beat by the same margin.

On Sunday, Posta hammered 3-0, thrashed Wazito FC 4-0, Nairobi City Stars beat 2-0 while Bidco United and settled for a barren draw.