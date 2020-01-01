Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Ulinzi Stars will be aiming at dimming AFC Leopards’ title chances when the two sides meet in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) on Sunday.
The Soldiers have been in a good form of late but will have to dig deeper to get a positive result against an equally competitive Ingwe.
|Game
|Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, February 2
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|AFC Leopards Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, Jacktone Odhiambo, Timothy Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andayi, Harun Mwale, Byron Odiaga.
|Midfielders
|Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Ibrahim Shambi, Michael Otieno, Boniface Onyango, Moses Mwangi, John Njuguna, Collins Omondi.
|Forwards
|Daniel Waweru, Omar Borafaya, Oscar Wamalwa, Masita Masuta, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali, Mark Bikokwa.
The Soldiers are set to welcome back custodian Timothy Odhiambo and Mark Bikokwa who have been nursing injuries.
Oscar Wamalwa will also make a return to the squad after serving his one-match suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.
Fredrick Chitai, who featured for the team in the 2013 and 2014 KPL campaigns before leaving for official duty, is back in the squad and will serve to bolster the centre of defence.
Alex Masinde will as well add the options in central defence after he returned to the team in the January transfer window. Masinde is a member of the 2016 KPL U20 title-winning team that also had Ibrahim Shambi and Ali Swaleh, both who are in the senior team at the moment.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Mwale, Andayi, Muchika, Onyango, Waweru, Kago, Ochieng, Shambi, Wamalwa.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa.
|Forwards
|Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.
Ingwe lost their top scorer John Makwatta to Zambia giants Zesco United but managed to bring in Elvis Rupia as his replacement from Wazito FC.
Coach Anthony Kimani will most probably stick to the side that beat Kisumu All-Stars 2-0 in their last league outing. The only change will be in attack where Rupia is expected to come in for Makwatta.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Shichenje, Kamura, Tsuma, Nabwire, Rupia, Oburu, Owiti, Odhiambo.
Match Preview
Only four points separate the two sides; the Soldiers are on 35 points in the fifth position while Ingwe are on 31 and a position lower.
While the 13-time league champions have collected 12 points from their last five games, their hosts have managed a point more having won four matches and drawing one.
The last meeting ended in a goalless draw and Ulinzi will be aiming at capitalising on the home ground to win.
Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso says the focus is on Sunday's game after a draw against Tusker last weekend.
“The last match [against Tusker] ended somehow in disappointment but we have moved on; the focus is right and we hope for a positive game and result on Sunday. We know we will be facing tough opponents so we have to prepare well,” Nyangweso told the club’s official website.
Ingwe coach Kimani is aware of the threats posed by Ulinzi when playing at home but he has promised to get a win.
“I know how difficult it is to get a win in Nakuru but things have changed now and we have a good squad which can get us a win there,” Kimani told Goal. “We must stay focused and do our job as we have doing it.”
Ulinzi have won the Kenyan league four times.