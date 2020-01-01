Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Soldiers will rely on home ground advantage to get a win against Ingwe in a league match set for Afraha Stadium

will be aiming at dimming AFC ’ title chances when the two sides meet in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Sunday.

The Soldiers have been in a good form of late but will have to dig deeper to get a positive result against an equally competitive Ingwe.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, February 2 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE AFC Leopards Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, Jacktone Odhiambo, Timothy Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andayi, Harun Mwale, Byron Odiaga. Midfielders Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Ibrahim Shambi, Michael Otieno, Boniface Onyango, Moses Mwangi, John Njuguna, Collins Omondi. Forwards Daniel Waweru, Omar Borafaya, Oscar Wamalwa, Masita Masuta, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali, Mark Bikokwa.

The Soldiers are set to welcome back custodian Timothy Odhiambo and Mark Bikokwa who have been nursing injuries.

Oscar Wamalwa will also make a return to the squad after serving his one-match suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.

Fredrick Chitai, who featured for the team in the 2013 and 2014 KPL campaigns before leaving for official duty, is back in the squad and will serve to bolster the centre of defence.

Alex Masinde will as well add the options in central defence after he returned to the team in the January transfer window. Masinde is a member of the 2016 KPL U20 title-winning team that also had Ibrahim Shambi and Ali Swaleh, both who are in the senior team at the moment.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Mwale, Andayi, Muchika, Onyango, Waweru, Kago, Ochieng, Shambi, Wamalwa.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa. Forwards Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.

Ingwe lost their top scorer John Makwatta to Zambia giants Zesco United but managed to bring in Elvis Rupia as his replacement from Wazito FC.

Coach Anthony Kimani will most probably stick to the side that beat Kisumu All-Stars 2-0 in their last league outing. The only change will be in attack where Rupia is expected to come in for Makwatta.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Shichenje, Kamura, Tsuma, Nabwire, Rupia, Oburu, Owiti, Odhiambo.