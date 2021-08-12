Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Ulinzi Stars will be going for revenge when they take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Nakuru ASK Showground on Thursday.
The two teams are already out of contention to win the top-flight title and despite playing for points so as to end the season on a high, the Soldiers will be keen to avenge the 1-0 first-round defeat they suffered in Nairobi.
|Game
|Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche.
|Midfielders
|Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu.
|Forwards
|Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonaventure Muchika, John Njuguna and Oscar Wamalwa.
Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has stated his charges are keen to break their AFC Leopards jinx in their top-tier assignment.
The last time Ulinzi managed a win against Ingwe in the top-tier was in 2019 when they secured a 1-0 win away from home.
“There is no pressure since the league is gone, but a win will obviously push us up the table,” Nyangweso said.
“It has been a long time since we won against Leopards and because we do not have any injuries, I expect a good performance from my players.”
Nyangweso will bank on goalkeeper James Saruni, who has managed to keep the most clean sheets – 12 – so far in this campaign.
Probable XI Ulinzi Stars: Saruni (GK), Birgen, Mwale, Omondi, Khasambuli, Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Kago, Khandoro, Shambi, Masuta.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is looking to end the season on a high and has tasked his players to seal a double over the soldiers.
“They [Ulinzi] are always a tough team when playing at home, we know how they can be difficult to break down but I think we only need to go there and enjoy our game, we can get a win if we play according to instructions,” Aussems told Goal.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba (GK), Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
Match Preview
While Ulinzi Stars drew 1-1 against Bidco United in their last assignment, AFC Leopards secured a 3-1 win against Vihiga United.
As mentioned, Ulinzi are yet to beat AFC Leopards in their last four matches, with the first round meeting seeing Peter Thiong’o score for Ingwe for a 1-0 win.
Last season, the teams drew 1-1 in the first round meeting before AFC managed a 1-0 win in the second round fixture while in 2019, Ulinzi won the first round meeting 1-0 before AFC recovered to win the second round fixture 1-0.
AFC Leopards are lying fifth on the 18-team table with 44 points from 29 matches while Ulinzi are placed 10th with 41 points from 29 matches.