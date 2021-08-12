Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Soldiers will be keen to end their recent bad run of results against Ingwe when they face off in a top-flight fixture

Ulinzi Stars will be going for revenge when they take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Nakuru ASK Showground on Thursday.

The two teams are already out of contention to win the top-flight title and despite playing for points so as to end the season on a high, the Soldiers will be keen to avenge the 1-0 first-round defeat they suffered in Nairobi.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs AFC Leopards Date Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonaventure Muchika, John Njuguna and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has stated his charges are keen to break their AFC Leopards jinx in their top-tier assignment.

The last time Ulinzi managed a win against Ingwe in the top-tier was in 2019 when they secured a 1-0 win away from home.

“There is no pressure since the league is gone, but a win will obviously push us up the table,” Nyangweso said.

“It has been a long time since we won against Leopards and because we do not have any injuries, I expect a good performance from my players.”

Nyangweso will bank on goalkeeper James Saruni, who has managed to keep the most clean sheets – 12 – so far in this campaign.

Probable XI Ulinzi Stars: Saruni (GK), Birgen, Mwale, Omondi, Khasambuli, Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Kago, Khandoro, Shambi, Masuta.