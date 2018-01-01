Ulinzi Stars v Sofapaka: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview
Arguably one of the entertaining games this weekend, if not the best in the Kenyan Premier League.
Both teams have been inconsistent in their initial games, and if they are ready to challenge for the league title this season, they better start winning matches.
|Game
|Ulinzi Stars vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Saturday, December 29
|Time
|3:00pm Kenyan Time
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.
|DSTV channel
|Free-to-air channel
|NONE
|KTN Burudani TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Missing players
|Defender
|Brian Birgen
|Striker
|Mark Bikwoka
Defender Brian Birgen is doubtful for the match against Batoto ba Mungu after sustaining an ankle injury in training and joins Boraafya (thigh) Shambi and Bikokwa (hamstrings) on the sidelines for the army side.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Shitote, Ruto, Mbongi, Andayi, Ongoma, Waweru, Muloma, Okare, Mwanzia and Nandwa.
|Position
|Missing player
|Striker
|Umaru Kasumba
Justin Mico is nursing a knee injury and is definitely out of contention alongside Umaru Kasumba, who has a hamstring injury. The only player, who will need a late assessment is Okoti to determine his fitness level.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Kasuti, Achesa, Okoti, Moussa, Odhiambo, Adwar, Juma, Oduor, Mutamba and Avire.
Match Preview
Both teams are on four points after winning, drawing and losing in their first three games this season. The only difference is on the goals scored/conceded; after scoring a total of five goals, Sofapaka have conceded as many while the soldiers have scored three and conceded as many.
Ezekiel Okare and Cliff Kasuti will be facing former employers for the first time this season after switching allegiance a few weeks ago. The soldiers will be aiming to revenge for last season’s double loss to Batoto ba Mungu. In the past twenty meetings, each team has won seven times with the remaining six games ending in a draw.