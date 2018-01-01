Ulinzi Stars v Sofapaka: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The soldiers will be going flat out to get a second home win this season as Batoto ba Mungu hunts for a maiden away victory

Arguably one of the entertaining games this weekend, if not the best in the Kenyan Premier League.

Both teams have been inconsistent in their initial games, and if they are ready to challenge for the league title this season, they better start winning matches.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs Sofapaka Date Saturday, December 29 Time 3:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN. Editors' Picks Humphrey Mieno requests to sit out Gor Mahia v Kariobangi Sharks match

Ozil absent from travelling Arsenal squad ahead of Liverpool showdown

Dennis Oliech trains with Gor Mahia as he closes in on a second spell in the KPL

Pogba and Spurs stars headline Premier League Team of the Week

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Defender Brian Birgen Striker Mark Bikwoka

Defender Brian Birgen is doubtful for the match against Batoto ba Mungu after sustaining an ankle injury in training and joins Boraafya (thigh) Shambi and Bikokwa (hamstrings) on the sidelines for the army side.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Shitote, Ruto, Mbongi, Andayi, Ongoma, Waweru, Muloma, Okare, Mwanzia and Nandwa.

Position Missing player Striker Umaru Kasumba

Justin Mico is nursing a knee injury and is definitely out of contention alongside Umaru Kasumba, who has a hamstring injury. The only player, who will need a late assessment is Okoti to determine his fitness level.

Article continues below

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Kasuti, Achesa, Okoti, Moussa, Odhiambo, Adwar, Juma, Oduor, Mutamba and Avire.

Match Preview

Both teams are on four points after winning, drawing and losing in their first three games this season. The only difference is on the goals scored/conceded; after scoring a total of five goals, Sofapaka have conceded as many while the soldiers have scored three and conceded as many.

Ezekiel Okare and Cliff Kasuti will be facing former employers for the first time this season after switching allegiance a few weeks ago. The soldiers will be aiming to revenge for last season’s double loss to Batoto ba Mungu. In the past twenty meetings, each team has won seven times with the remaining six games ending in a draw.