Ulinzi Stars trio out as Brian Birgen returns ahead of Kariobangi Sharks clash

Ulinzi Stars have drawn the last four games while Sharks picked a first defeat of the season last time out

Ulinzi Stars have received a major boost ahead of Thursday’s Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks.

Coach Dunstan Nyaudo will have defender Brian Birgen back in his squad when he names the team to face William Muluya charges.

Birgen suffered a facial cut in the final training session ahead of the game against Chemelil Sugar. His return offers the coach more options in the right back position, with Cylus Shitote and Abdalla Hamisi also available.

But Nyaudo will still have to do with some injury concerns after Bonventure Muchika picked an ankle sprain in the first half of the Chemelil’s draw.

According to Team Doctor John Imboywa, Muchika could be out for a couple of weeks, which means he will also be unavailable for the game against Western Stima, which comes on Monday.

“Brian is back but Muchika is out. I don’t think he will be ready for Monday’s game but we will keep assessing his progress,” the doctor noted,” Imboywa told Ulinzistars.com.

Also ruled out of the Thursday game is defender George Omondi, who suffered a foot injury in training, same as Omar Boraafya who is still out with a thigh muscle strain.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Shambi, who has been out from week two, is back in training and is a contender for a place in the starting line up.