Ulinzi Stars trio doubtful for weekend clash against Sony Sugar

Ulinzi Stars are currently 13th on the log, six places below Sony Sugar

Ulinzi Stars could miss up to three players when they face Sony Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Hassan Mohamed and Brian Birgen, as well as, winger Omar Boraafya are all doubtful for the trip to South Nyanza with various injuries.

Boraafya is out with a thigh strain sustained in training after the opening game of the season, though he been responding well to treatment.

Birgen is also back in training as he recovers from an ankle injury while Mohamed suffered a thigh muscle injury in the loss to Nzoia Sugar FC and has been out since.

Coach Dunstan Nyaudo, will, however, welcome back Ibrahim Shambi, who has been out for the last four games, having picked an injury in the second match of the season against KCB.

