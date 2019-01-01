Ulinzi Stars ready to avenge Homeboyz loss against AFC Leopards

The Soldiers failed to impress against Kakamega Homeboyz as they lost the second match under coach Benjamin Nyangweso

players know how important their next match in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is, head coach Benjamin Nyagweso said.

The Soldiers host AFC on April 7 at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru after going down 1-0 to Kakamega on Wednesday. The coach admits that he will need to motivate his charges before the Ingwe visit to ensure they are well-prepared.

“We have a tough game next and we have to go back very fast and rectify all we got wrong and also motivate the players. We will be playing at home and the players need to know that we cannot afford to lose back to back games, and especially when playing at home,” Nyangweso told the club's official portal.

The coach, who was overseeing his second match in charge since replacing Dunstan Nyaudo in the dugout, said that his side enjoyed every aspect of the game at Bukhungu despite the bad result. His first game in charge was a 2-0 win over .

“Sometimes you lose and have to accept defeat but with such a game it was different. We were on top for the entire 90 minutes and I don’t think we deserved to lose," he added.

“We take a big lesson from this game that when you get a chance, use it lest you get punished. We will have that in mind going forward. The way the team is playing is good but our biggest problem now is putting the ball in the net.”

Ulinzi Stars have scored six goals in their last five matches. Their biggest win remains a 3-1 win over on December 16 last year.

Their three goals were scored by the prolific forward in their ranks now Enosh Ochieng, while the other two were netted by Ezekiel Okare and Elijah Mwanzia. Mwanzia has since left the club after joining from in June last year.