Ulinzi Stars to miss two key players vs Sofapaka

The duo have been ruled out of the next KPL match after failing to recover from injuries sustained in the previous outings

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso will be without two defenders for their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday.

Defenders Brian Birgen and Omar Mbongi will miss Ulinzi Stars' first home match of the season, with the latter set to return to training on Thursday after recovering from a shin injury which locked him out of the opening match against Kisumu All-Stars.

Team Doctor John Imboywa confirmed it would be too early for Birgen to be involved on Saturday after suffering an injury during August's East African Military Games in Kasarani.

“The two are still out but Birgen will be under observation for longer,” Imboiywa told the club's website.

“Birgen is set to see a physio for further assessment but he may need a month or so to recover fully.

“As for Mbongi, the weekend match comes too soon; he could start training on Thursday and will definitely not be ready for this game.”

Ibrahim Shambi is expected to feature in the match set to be played at Afraha Stadium after fully serving his compassionate leave.

Ulinzi Stars won their opening match with a 2-0 margin while Sofapaka were beaten 2-1 by Posta .

In the last league match pitting Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka, Enosh Ochieng scored twice as the two teams fought to a 2-2 draw.