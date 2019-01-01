Ulinzi Stars to miss three players as they travel to face Chemelil Sugar

Ulinzi Stars will be keen to arrest the poor run exhibited in the last five matches, where they have lost four

will have to face Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Sunday without one of their regular defenders in Bonaventure Muchika.

Muchika, according to a statement on the club's website, sustained a groin injury during a training session and thus will not be availabile for the match at Chemelil Sports Complex.

Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso will also have to plan for the match without John Njuguna, who is still sidelined by a malaria bout.

Brian Birgen has resumed training after suffering a facial cut when they played and lost to Posta , and may not also be available as the Soldiers face the Sugar Millers.

Ibrahim Shambi, Daniel Waweru and Boniface Okinyi could be available for Nyangweso after the trio returned to training after some time out with varied injuries.

Waweru suffered an ankle injury during their match against last month, and Shambi and Okinyi was injured against .

Article continues below

Kenyan international Shambi was nursing a thigh injury while his teammate Okinyi sustained a groin injury during their May match at Mbaraki Stadium.

Their return could prove to be a timely boost after Stars have recorded just one win in their last five matches.

They drew 1-1 at home against Chemelil Sugar in the reverse fixture earlier this season.