Ulinzi Stars to miss midfielders Ibrahim Shambi and Daniel Waweru against Vihiga United

Benjamin Nyangweso and his charges will be keen to prevent Vihiga United do a season double over them

have confirmed that Ibrahim Shambi and Daniel Waweru will miss their Kenyan Premier League ( ) home match against at Afraha Stadium .

Shambi limped off during their match against in Kisumu in week 24 of the Kenyan top-flight, while Waweru during their 2-0 win over before.

The club doctor John Imboiywoa confirmed that Shambi is suffering from a thigh strain while Waweru picked up picked up an undisclosed knock.

“Waweru is back in training but still has a week out at the least. Shambi is also out with a thigh sprain and we will need a week to observe him. It is not so bad but we need to take the necessary precaution,” Imboiywa told the club's website.

Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has remained confident despite the unavailability of the two midfielders, saying that he hopes to see other players rise to the challenge.

Article continues below

“Their absence will definitely affect my plans because these are key players and crucial ones as well," Nyangweso told the club's press office.

"It means we have to do with some changes but I don’t think our midfield rhythm will be affected because we still have quality players to fit in there."

Ulinzi Stars lost 2-0 to Vihiga United earlier in the season, but have not lost in the last four matches.