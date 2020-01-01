Ulinzi Stars to miss key defender Mbongi for rest of season

The Soldiers have confirmed their left-back will not be available to feature in the second leg of the top flight

have confirmed defender Omar Mbongi will miss the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

According to the club’s CEO Godwin Baraza, Mbongi has been redeployed by his unit in the Defence Forces and as such, will not be with the team for the second leg of the top tier.

Mbongi, a left-back, has been a key member of the team over the past five years and as he exits the stage Baraza lauded him for his selfless service to the team while wishing him the best as he returns to his unit.

“[Mbongi] did well at his time here and he was among the senior players who gave guidance to the rest,” Baraza is quoted by the club’s official website.

“He sacrificed a lot for the team but this moment always comes. He is a soldier first and when duty calls we have to allow him to leave.

“We wish him the best of luck as he takes up other duties.”

Mbongi will be fondly remembered for his back-flipping celebrations whenever he scored. Apart from featuring at left-back, he also played in central defence and central midfield. His final game for Ulinzi Stars was against Kakamega on November 15 at Afraha Stadium.

Last season, he had a crucial contribution with assists, constantly providing the crosses and passes as Enosh Ochieng went on to finish among the league's top scorers.