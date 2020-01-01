Ulinzi Stars to face Gor Mahia in FKF Premier League opener after endorsing deal

The soldiers have endorsed the TV broadcast deal and will now face K’Ogalo in the season opener at Kasarani on Saturday

have finally been included in the Football Federation (FKF) fixtures for the 2020-21 season after endorsing the StarTimes broadcast deal.

The soldiers were among the three ‘rebel’ clubs that were yet to endorse the deal since the season kicked off three weeks ago.

The other two and Zoo FC have not been included in the latest fixtures released by the federation meaning they are yet to sign the endorsement.

In the new fixtures obtained by Goal, Ulinzi Stars will now start their season with a match against champions at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday. The match will kick-off at 3 pm and will also be live on StarTimes TV.

The soldiers have also confirmed they are back in the league: “The dust has settled," Ulinzi Stars wrote on their social media pages. "We start off our season this weekend. Saturday, to be precise...we face off with the reigning champions, Gor Mahia at Kasarani starting 3 pm.”

Both Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars were among the teams which were reluctant to sign the deal but Gor Mahia later signed through their secretary-general Sam Ochola while Ulinzi Stars endorsed the same, hours after FKF had threatened to kick out the ‘rebel’ clubs from taking part in the league.

In an exclusive interview earlier on Tuesday, a source in FKF told Goal the FKF National Executive Committee was set to kick out the teams and that the decision had the blessing of World governing body Fifa.

“The three ‘rebel’ clubs are on the verge of being kicked out of the league by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of FKF,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“They will be removed because the FKF has the obligation that every team affiliated to their league must sign the undertaking by StarTimes so that their matches are screened live on TV.

“It is already matchday two and they have refused to sign the endorsement, they have remained adamant despite perusing through the document, FKF has also written to them more than four times, and they are still saying they cannot sign, we cannot keep changing fixtures every week because of their stand, they will be kicked out.”

The source continued: “Something significant will happen this week because the TV rights belong to FKF and not the clubs, FKF have no choice but to crack the whip, we cannot wait for them any longer.

“We have talked to them for the last four weeks [on why they should sign the document], but they have refused, and now a decision has been made and the decision is to kick them out of the league.”

In the revised fixtures, Nairobi City Stars will take on at Kasarani on ‘Friday, while on Saturday, will welcome in Kisumu, Gor Mahia host Ulinzi Stars, and battle Bidco United at Utalii Grounds.

On Sunday, will take on Kakamega , battle , AFC entertain while Posta will come up against Wazito FC.