Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng eager to make the most of his goal-scoring form

Enos Ochieng grabbed scored a pair of goals against Western Stima this week, as the race for the KPL Golden Boot hots up

forward Enosh Ochieng is happy to have found his scoring touch, having not found the back of the net for four games prior to this week.

Ochieng got himself on the scoresheet twice in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against on Thursday.

Ochieng's double has increased his tally to 12 goals and he is second on the KPL scorers' chart, behind Allan Wanga of Kakamega , who has 14 to his name.

The forward believes the input from head coach Benjamin Nyangweso and the chances his teammates created for him were crucial to his return to form.

“I feel good to be back to scoring ways and I thank God for everything. The coach too has been pushing me to give my best and of course giving me the opportunity to play," Ochieng told the club's official website.

"I can’t also overlook the contribution my teammates have had on this. My personal initiative will matter a lot too because as much as I have people backing me, I have to push myself harder and harder.

"I am in the race for the Golden Boot and I have to see that I score regularly; I have to use the chances I get.”

He also admitted that he has not fixed his eyes on individual awards at the end of the season and that the team’s interest is a bigger priority for him.

“I am not looking at selfish targets; I want to play for the team first and see that we get to win this game. My objectives come after we meet the team’s targets," added Ochieng.

"We have won back to back games and the morale is good in the team, just the perfect mood for the game and we expect a good game."

Ulinzi Stars will play Gor Mahia in a KPL match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.