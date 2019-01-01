Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng beats Allan Wanga to KPL Golden Boot award

Ochieng will finish the season with 20 goals, two more than Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz

striker Enosh Ochieng is the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2018/19 Golden Boot winner.

The former Muhoroni Youth forward sealed the award after scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against relegated Mount United at Afraha Stadium.

The meeting was postponed after arrived late in Nakuru on May 29 on what was supposed to be the final day of the KPL season.

Ochieng took nine minutes to bag his 18th goal of the season as MKU tried to adapt to the soggy pitch after heavy rains pounded the area, which also forced the match to start almost 20 minutes later than it was scheduled.

The Soldiers striker almost got the second goal of the match in the 12th minute but Mount Kenya United goalkeeper Phillip Odhiambo denied him after a swift dive to the right-hand side and parried the ball away.

The visitors launched a counter-attack which could have resulted in the equalising goal after Hassan Mohamed was robbed of the ball in the middle of the pitch by Nahashon Thiong'o in the 20th minute.

Oscar Wamalwa's goal celebrations were cut short by the offside flag in the 32nd minute. He received the ball from a Samuel Mwangi cross and fired past Odhiambo but the assistant referee adjudged that he was in an offside position.

Wamalwa was not to be denied in the 50th minute as he fired home the hosts' second goal. Ochieng earned his brace a minute later after Wamalwa had doubled their lead in emphatic manner.

In the Golden Boot winner then completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute after collecting a low pass from Mwangi and slotted past Odhiambo.

Ulinzi Stars have ended the season with 45 points and in eighth place on the KPL table, while Mount Kenya United are relegated with a paltry 18 points.