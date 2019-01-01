Ulinzi Stars set to miss two players against Sony Sugar

The Soldiers will welcome the Sugar Millers at Afraha this Saturday, hoping to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Mathare

are set to miss two players against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this Saturday owing to injuries.

The club, through its official portal, has confirmed goalkeeper James Saruni and midfielder Ibrahim Shambi will not be available to face the Sugar Millers at home owing to injuries.

Saruni is set to be out for about one month after fracturing his ankle while Shambi is nursing a calcaneus spur on his left heel and will need several days to heal. However, the Soldiers might welcome defender Brian Birgen in a week after recovering from an ankle injury.

“Both players [Saruni and Shambi] are under observation already; as for Shambi, he will not be out for long but Saruni will spend at least four weeks out,” doctor John Imboywa is quoted by the club's website.

Brian [Birgen] is finishing his therapy and has shown very good progress. Probably after one week, he will be back in training,” he concluded.

The team has been facing a tough time especially in defence where Omar Mbongi, Birgen, and Cyril Nasiali have been out nursing injuries.

The Soldiers will welcome Sony Sugar this weekend hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 loss against last weekend.