Ulinzi Stars set to miss Onyango against Nzoia Sugar

The Soldiers are aiming at bouncing back to winning ways after collecting a point from their last two matches

will have to play this weekend without the services of midfielder Boniface Onyango.

The midfielder is suspended after he was sent off last weekend in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against 13-time champions AFC . As a result, the player will not be part of the team to play Nzoia Sugar away on Saturday, January 8.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed striker Oscar Wamalwa will be out for the rest of the season after hurting his shoulder during the Soldier's game against Ingwe last weekend where they lost by a solitary goal.

Article continues below

More teams

The Nakuru based side are currently placed in the fifth position on the KPL table with 35 points after playing 19 matches.

Kisumu All-Stars will miss the services of Jeconiah Ogendo when they play Ulinzi Stars in their next assignment. The experienced defender has accumulated a total of five yellow cards which renders him unavailable.

lead the standings with 44 points which have come from the 18 games played. Kakamega Homeboys, who have played one game more, are second on 40 points while FC are placed third with two points less.