Ulinzi Stars recover to deny Mount Kenya United as Western Stima held

John Ndirangu gave Mount Kenya United the lead against the run of play after he robbed Oliver Ruto of the ball in midfield

KCB denied Western Stima a chance to go joint second after the host were held to a 0-0 draw at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Ulinzi Stars, meanwhile, picked a point on the road in a 1-1 draw against Mount Kenya United while Sofapaka grabbed their second win of the season after forcing a 1-0 victory over Posta Rangers.

Article continues below

Ulinzi Stars need a 90th-minute equalizer to extend Mount Kenya United winless run to eight games. Bernard Ongoma saved coach Dunstan Nyaudo with a last-minute strike as Ulinzi Stars dropped a fourth point from a possible six in the last two games.

‪John Ndirangu gave Mount Kenya United the lead against the run of play after he robbed Oliver Ruto of the ball in midfield, before firing a curling shot past Timothy Odhiambo.

In the other result, Tusker beat Chemelil Sugar 2-1 while Vihiga United settled for a 0-0 draw with Nzoia Sugar.