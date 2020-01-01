Ulinzi Stars receive Sh2m grant from FKF after endorsing StarTimes deal

The Soldiers have received their wired money to prepare for league matches after signing the broadcast deal

FKF has disbursed Ksh2million to ' account as the first grant for signing the StarTimes broadcast deal.

Ulinzi Stars have officially received the Sh2million grant from the sponsors after they endorsed the Football Federation (FKF) and StarTimes broadcast deal.

The Soldiers were among the three ‘rebel’ clubs that were yet to endorse the deal since the season kicked off three weeks ago but signed the same on Tuesday, a move which saw the team included in the 2020-21 fixtures.

And now a source within the federation has confirmed to Goal they have also received the Sh2million grant from sponsors BetKing and StarTimes, and will now start the season with a league match against at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday, which will be live on StarTimes.

“We have sent Ulinzi Stars the sponsorship grant that they will now use to prepare for the game against Gor Mahia,” the source, who did not want to be named told Goal. “They have received Sh2million like all the teams that had signed the deal received.”

The Soldiers have also confirmed they are back in the league, “The dust has settled," Ulinzi Stars wrote on their social media pages.

"We start off our season this weekend. Saturday, to be precise...we face off with the reigning champions, Gor Mahia at Kasarani starting 3 pm.”

Both Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars were among the teams which were reluctant to sign the deal but Gor Mahia later signed through their secretary-general Sam Ochola while Ulinzi Stars endorsed the same, hours after FKF had threatened to kick out the ‘rebel’ clubs from taking part in the league.

In an exclusive interview earlier on Tuesday, a source in FKF told Goal the FKF National Executive Committee was set to kick out the teams and that the decision had the blessing of world governing body Fifa.

“The three ‘rebel’ clubs are on the verge of being kicked out of the league by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of FKF,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“They will be removed because the FKF has the obligation that every team affiliated to their league must sign the undertaking by StarTimes so that their matches are screened live on TV.

“It is already matchday two and they have refused to sign the endorsement, they have remained adamant despite perusing through the document, FKF has also written to them more than four times, and they are still saying they cannot sign, we cannot keep changing fixtures every week because of their stand, they will be kicked out.”

The source continued: “Something significant will happen this week because the TV rights belong to FKF and not the clubs, FKF have no choice but to crack the whip, we cannot wait for them any longer.

“We have talked to them for the last four weeks [on why they should sign the document], but they have refused, and now a decision has been made and the decision is to kick them out of the league.”

In the revised fixtures, Nairobi City Stars will take on at Kasarani on ‘Friday, while on Saturday, will welcome in Kisumu, Gor Mahia host Ulinzi Stars, and battle Bidco United at Utalii Grounds.

On Sunday, will take on Kakamega , battle , AFC entertain while Posta will come up against Wazito FC.