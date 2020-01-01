Ulinzi Stars ready for AFC Leopards despite Tusker disappointment - Nyangweso

The Soldiers will host Ingwe after drawing 1-1 against the Brewers a week ago at Ruaraka Grounds

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes they are ready to face AFC despite Sunday's disappointment against .

Ulinzi Stars could have recorded a fifth straight win against Tusker at Ruaraka but the Brewers won a second-half penalty to ensure the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nyangweso revealed his disappointment for the centre-referee to award the host the penalty but added they have dusted themselves off and are ready to face Ingwe on February 2.

“We are progressing well in training, just a few knocks here and there but we are still assessing everyone ahead of the game on Sunday," Nyangweso told the club's website.

“The last match ended somehow in disappointment but we have moved on; the focus is right and we hope for a positive game and result on Sunday. We know we will be facing tough opponents so we have to prepare well.”

Meanwhile, Mark Bikokwa is set to feature against AFC Leopards after being sidelined from recent matches by a hamstring injury

A win for AFC Leopards will ensure they close the gap yo the Soldiers as they would have 34 points, one fewer than their weekend opponents. But if the 2010 Kenyan Premier League champions ( ) win they would increase the gap to eight points.