Ulinzi Stars paid for 'defensive mistakes, wastefulness in front of goal' against Tusker FC - Nyangweso

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has rued defensive mistakes and lack of sharpness in the final third as the main reasons why his team fell to Tusker FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game played on Saturday.

Second-half goals from substitute Jackson Macharia and Shami Kibwana handed coach Robert Matano his third win in a row.

The Soldiers tactician believes it would have been different only if his players would have limited the mistakes committed.

What was said

"I would say yes, we played well, but what is the need when we lose the game," Nyangweso told GOAL.

"The results do count, so because we lost, I cannot say we played well. It is definitely not a welcome result.

"All this happened because we gave Tusker a chance to get to our goal. We did not do enough to protect the goalkeeper and we made avoidable mistakes at the back that cost us.

"In attack, we were not sharp, we wasted several scoring opportunities that would have changed the outcome of the game. So I really can't say we played well."

What next for Ulinzi?

The tactician has now insisted his charges have to work harder in training next week to rectify their mistakes.

"We have no option but to make amends ahead of our next assignment," Nyangweso continued.

"This basically means we are going back to the drawing board and ensuring we are ready to play and win because we are still pushing for the top positions."

The next fixture for the four-time champions will be against fourth-placed KCB FC.

Ulinzi Stars are currently placed 12th on the table with 21 points. They have played 16 matches, earned five wins, six draws and five losses, scoring 13 goals and conceding as many.

For the Brewers, the win took them to sixth after 17 games; the reigning champions have secured nine wins, two draws and six losses. They have scored 19 goals and conceded 12, managing to collect 29 points in the process.