Ulinzi Stars overcome Western Stima as Kisumu All-Stars falter again

The Soldiers got a narrow win at home against the Powermen as Otenga were beaten by Posta Rangers

fought back to register a 3-2 win over at Afraha Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie.

Boniface Okinyi scored Ulinzi Stars first goal in the first minute after they won a corner and Western Stima failed to clear it thus inviting Okinyi to slot home. The Powermen equalized in the 16th minute when Benson Ochieng headed into the back of the net although Ulinzi Stars' goalkeeper Jacktone Odhiambo seemed to have managed to stop the ball initially.

Benjamin Nyangweso had to make his first change in the 21st minute when Odiaga Byron looked unable to continue after two instances of medical attention. Bernard Ongoma took his place.

A defensive mix-up inside Ulinzi Stars box allowed Benson Omalla to score Western Stima's second goal in the 34th minute but the hosts scored the equalizer in the 40th minute when Michael Otieno managed to find the bottom corner.

Ibrahim Shambi who had replaced Enosh Ochieng in the 72nd minute sprayed the ball onto John Kago's path and the latter did not disappoint as he scored the third for the 2010 KPL champions.

At Moi Stadium, Kisumu All-Stars suffered yet another loss after they were beaten 2-0 by Posta . Eliud Lokuwam opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Joseph Mbugi got the winning goal two minutes after the resumption of the second half.

Meanwhile, at Kasarani Stadium, claimed the bragging rights of the Eastlands Derby after beating 2-1.

Captain Kelvin Kimani scored for the Slum Boys in the 30th minute to help them go into the break with a slim win.

Daniel Otieno added the second goal in the 80th minute when he slotted home with composure after a quick counter-attack by the 2008 champions.

Full-back Daniel Sakari pulled one back for the William Muluya's side who, have had a poor campaign in the season, four minutes before the end of regular time.

Article continues below

Finally, at Muhoroni Sports Complex, romped to a 3-0 win over Sugar. Samuel Mwangi got onto the scoresheet in the 50th minute before Victor Omondi added the second in the 69th minute.