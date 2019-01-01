Ulinzi Stars ordered to go for maximum points against Bandari

The Soldiers have won just two matches at home this season while Bandari have lost just once

head coach Dunstan Nyaudo has ordered his charges to go for the maximum points when they host KPL leaders on Sunday.

The Soldiers have won just three games this season and Nyaudo wants nothing but three points in the final game of the first leg.

“The team is well rested and we trained well over the week; it is now time for action and we are going into a tough run of matches starting tomorrow, which calls on everyone to give a lot. The best thing at the moment is that we don’t have any new injuries."

Ulinzi Stars return to action after a two week-break and Nyaudo will be boosted by the return to action of defender Brian Birgen, who missed the Posta game last time out.

Bonventure Muchika and George Omondi, are back from injuries but not yet fit for the game while Oliver Ruto is suspended.

“The only players out of the picture are Muchika and George, while Ruto is suspended but Brian is back, which is a big boost. We will give our all and of course, we know we are facing a tough side but we will be going for a win,” Nyaudo told Ulinzistars.com.

The two sides drew in both meetings last year; 1-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club then 0-0 at Afraha Stadium.