Ulinzi Stars need to improve conversion rate - Nyangweso

Nyangweso hopes to see Ulinzi Stars clinical upfront in order to avoid wasting chances

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso admits the attacking department was a big concern last season.

The Soldiers finished the 2018/19 season in eighth position after bagging a total of 45 points. The experienced tactician believes they should have finished stronger.

"Last season we created so many chances, but could not take them and that ended up costing us. We could have finished in a better position for sure if we could have buried those scoring opportunities," Nyangweso told Goal.

"It is something we are working at in the pre-season and I believe we will be better next season."

Nyangweso has also revealed the team is keen on bolstering the squad further after bringing in Kelvin Thairu from relegated Mount United.

"I think we will bring on board about two or so players to help us strengthen the team. We want to be more competitive this time around and avoid what happened in the concluded season."

The Soldiers are aiming at finishing in the top five positions when the league resumes next month.