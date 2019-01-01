Ulinzi Stars midfielder Boniface Okinyi ruled out of Kakamega Homeboyz assignment

Nyaudo charges heads to the tie against the backdrop of a 1-1 draw with Mount Kenya United

Ulinzi Stars will have to do without Boniface Okinyi when they face Kakamega Homeboyz.

The midfielder is ruled out after picking a bacterial infection ahead of the team's final training session.

Okinyi, who has featured in each of the last three matches, joins the list of other injured players like centre back Boniface Andayi who are set to miss the game. Andanyi is also recovering from malaria while Omar Boraafya is ruled out as he continues recovering from a thigh strain picked in the opening game of the season.

The good news for Dunstan Nyaudo, though, is that midfielder Ibrahim Shambi has shaken off a knee injury and will be available for selection in the clash at Afraha Stadium.

