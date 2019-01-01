Ulinzi Stars lauded for two consecutive clean sheets at home

Two successive home clean sheets have elated head coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

Nyangweso will lead his charges on Wednesday to face at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) hits week 24.

Two clean sheets that were achieved by the Soldiers at home against and are, according to Nyangweso, a vindication that the team is improving in terms of communication and positioning.

During their 1-0 defeat to AFC , Brian Marita took advantage of the poor communication between goalkeeper James Saruni and defender Hassan Mohamed to head in Ingwe's match-winning goal.

“It feels good to see the team take home successive clean sheets. Earlier on we used to concede in each game but we worked on the positioning and communication in defence and now the results are there for all to see. Of course, I also have a talented group of players, and that too played a part,” Nyangweso told the club’s official website.

The tactician further urged his strikers to score more goals in order to ease pressure on the team. Enosh Ochieng, who scored the first goal against Mathare United, is second behind Kakamega ’s Allan Wanga on the KPL top scorers chat.

“You can’t win a game without scoring and you also put yourself under pressure when you target slim margins. The second goal gave us the needed breathing space but also the confidence and that is what enabled us to see the game off. We should do this more often,” he added.

Ulinzi Stars and Western Stima have recorded five draws in their last six meetings. The only time a different result was registered was in September 2015 when Ulinzi Stars won the match 2-0.